Cassadee Pope continues 'Rise and Shine' rollout with two more new tracks

As Cassadee Pope continues to ready the August 7 release of her upcoming acoustic project, Rise and Shine, the singer has dropped two more of the eight-track issue’s tunes.



The new songs, “Counting on the Weather” and “Hoodie,” reflect on different aspects of a relationship: One centers around a love in the present, the other looks back at the past. The two tunes follow the previous pair of tracks that Cassadee shared off the album, “Let Me Go” and “Built This House.”

The singer says that she hopes fans will relate to “Hoodie”’s story of reaching out to an old flame, even if it might be against better judgment.



“The lyrics talk about something that I think most of us have been guilty of — contacting someone from our past that we miss, while using a random excuse for doing so,” Cassadee notes. “We think that we are being subtle with the reason we came up with, but it’s usually painfully obvious. I’ve definitely been the sender and recipient, if I’m being honest.”



Cassadee co-wrote and co-produced all eight of the tracks on Rise and Shine, which she describes as her most personal project to date.

She previously found a chart-topping hit in her 2015 duet with Chris Young, “Think of You.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.