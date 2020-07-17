Cam looks ahead to 'The Otherside' album release, toasts her next project with sparkling single, “Classic”

Cam’s highly anticipated sophomore studio project officially has a release date. Her new album, The Otherside, will drop on October 30.

The singer floated between Los Angeles, New York City and Nashville to create her new project, honing in on her trademark blend of traditional country with a futuristic, pop-inflected style. But in terms of subject matter, Cam gets back to basics with “Classic,” a bubbly new tune off the project that was co-written and produced with Jack Antonoff.



“Jack I caught something in the air that day and ran with it,” the singer notes of her just-released tune. “The track is so much fun. Jangling guitars, claps, it feels like when a group of familiar people get back together over the holidays, clanking around after dinner with too much wine, and amidst the chatter and laughter and closeness they are really telling each other, deep down, just how much they love each other.”

“Classic” shows a fresh and bouncy side of Cam’s new album, but the project is no stranger to love in all its forms. She previously shared “Till There’s Nothing Left,” a dramatic, end-of-the-world love anthem, as well as a tribute to her roots called “Redwood Tree.”

By Carena Liptak

