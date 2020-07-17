“Be the Moon”: Brett Young, Cassadee Pope lend their voices to Chris Tomlin’s new message of faith

Sparrow Records/Capitol RecordsBrett Young and Cassadee Pope are the country co-stars on the latest release from Christian superstar Chris Tomlin, joining him for the faith-filled new tune, “Be the Moon.” The tracks come off of Chris’ forthcoming duets project, Chris Tomlin & Friends, which sees him teaming with a number of country A-listers.

In addition to its guest vocalists, “Be the Moon” has yet another country connection: Chris wrote with Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard and in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Corey Crowder.



“What I have said to each artist that is on this project is that the idea behind ‘Be the Moon’ is the heart of this record,” notes Chris. “The moon is not striving to be anything; it just puts itself in the right place and reflects the light of the sun. It’s the same for us, we have no light of our own but reflect a greater light, the light of God. This is the essence of Christianity.”

Both Brett and Cassadee say they jumped at the chance to join the genre-bending collaboration.

“I’ve been such a huge fan of Chris Tomlin for so long! I grew up leading worship and that’s how I found music,” notes Brett. “To be asked to be a part of this project was such an honor, and this song is so special and hits very close to home for me.”

“As soon as I heard Chris’ story behind the album concept, I was drawn to it,” Cassadee adds. “Getting to harmonize with both [him] and Brett on this song was really special!”

Chris Tomlin & Friends is due out July 31. Chris previously shared the single “Who You Are to Me,” which is a duet with Lady A.

By Carena Liptak

