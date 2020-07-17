A Thousand Horses find “A Song to Remember,” even amid their heartbreak

Warner Music Nashville/Low Country Sound/ElektraIt’s a tear-in-my-beer heartache lament with a hard rock twist for A Thousand Horses, as they drop their new single, “A Song to Remember.”



Though the band recorded the tune from quarantine, its infectious chorus is a clear fit for future live shows, when they’ll be able to get back on stage and hear fans singing it back to them.

A Thousand Horses created their new song with help from in-demand Nashville producer Dave Cobb, who recently signed the group to his own Low Country Sound/Elektra records early in 2020.

“‘A Song to Remember’ is about being stuck in the purgatory of heartbreak and dealing with the roller coaster of emotions that comes along with it,” notes bandmate Bill Satcher. “We always love working with our old pal Dave Cobb, and to have Warner Music Nashville in our corner alongside Low Country Sound/Elektra means the world to us.”

The new release is the band’s leading single off of their forthcoming album, Let the Band Play On, which is the first project they’ve released since joining their new label home. “A Song to Remember” is one of a handful of tracks A Thousand Horses have shared so far off of their next record.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



