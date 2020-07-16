Mason & Remy

Home » Morgan Wallen’s Baby; Photos & Mom!

Morgan Wallen’s Baby; Photos & Mom!

July 16, 2020
ABC/Image Group LA
ABC/Image Group LA

Morgan Wallen was keeping a big secret for the past 9 months.. He had a baby boy! His name is Indigo Wilder & his mother is Katie Smith.

Morgan Wallen & Katie Smith were, at one time, engaged. They have since broken up, but will co-parent as friends.

View this post on Instagram

Little sleepy guy

A post shared by Morgan Wallen (@morganwallen) on