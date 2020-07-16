Mason & Remy
Morgan Wallen’s Baby; Photos & Mom!
July 16, 2020
Morgan Wallen was keeping a big secret for the past 9 months.. He had a baby boy! His name is Indigo Wilder & his mother is Katie Smith.
Morgan Wallen & Katie Smith were, at one time, engaged. They have since broken up, but will co-parent as friends.
View this post on Instagram
when you pray for God to send someone who reciprocates your love for them- and he sends you the most perfect version of that.. . . Yesterday was nothing short of complete bliss.. ✨♥️ Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on. #6lbs13oz #IndigoWilder #INDIEFEST2020