Luke Combs slides into a new Crocs collab, and this time, it’s for the “Bootleggers”

Luke Combs is teaming up yet again with his favorite brand of comfy footwear.



Over the past few years, the singer’s love of Crocs shoes has been well-documented. He’s showed off his footwear on social media, even posting a picture of himself in the studio sporting Post Malone’s custom limited edition crocs.



Luke has also tapped the shoe brand for two hot collaborations of his own, unveiling his first signature style at the 2019 CMA Fest, and then coming out with another custom design that winter.



Crocs seem to be a controversial topic, with people either loving or loathing the shoes. However, Luke’s team-up proved once and for all that the singer’s fans are squarely pro-Crocs, as all of his limited-edition releases have sold out fast.



Now, Luke has joined forces with the shoe brand yet again: He’s unveiling his new Luke Combs x Crocs Bootlegger Slide, a slip-on style decked out with buttons referencing different high points of the singer’s discography and career.



The new shoe design will drop on Tuesday, July 21 at 12pm ET. Shoppers can sign up to be notified when they’re available. If this limited-edition line is anything like Luke’s previous Crocs collaborations, they won’t be on the shelves for long.

By Carena Liptak

