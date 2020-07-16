ICYMI: Luke Combs’ x Crocs Debut Limited-Edition ‘Bootlegger Slide’ Sandals

By now, you’ve seen or at the very least heard of Nashville’s Luke Combs partnership with the popular Crocs brand. The two have come out with two collabs to date, which sold out in minutes, and now are back with the Luke Combs x Crocs Classic Bootlegger Slide.

According to Footwear News, the foam slides feature a guitar string-patterned footbed, along with a woodgrain sole. The summer-ready shoes come with Bootlegger-themed Jibbitz charms, including a real guitar pick as well as a holder. Other charms include an American flag, a bottle of moonshine and a beer bottle.

All of the proceeds will go to Musicians On Call, an organization that delivers the healing power of music to hospitals across the country. Fans and shoppers can sign up at Crocs.com/Luke-Combs now to be notified about the drop, with shoes set to release at 12 p.m. ET on Tuesday, July 21 with a $40 price tag.

@iamholleman