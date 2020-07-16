Granger Smith’s brother, Tyler, is in the running for next season’s 'The Bachelorette'

Season 16 of ABC’s The Bachelorette will have a country connection. One of the 42 contestants vying for 39-year-old bachelorette Claire Crawley’s affections will be Tyler Smith, the manager and younger brother of singer Granger Smith.

The show officially shared the news this week when it offered a sneak peek at the contestants for the upcoming season. The Bachelorette was originally scheduled to begin production earlier in the year, but was postponed to a late 2020 air date in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

His brother’s new role as a potential love interest isn’t the first brush with The Bachelor franchise that Granger’s had. During the show’s 14th season, he performed during Bachelorette Becca Kufrin’s first one-on-one date with contestant Garrett Yrigoyen.



Tyler is not only the manager of both Granger and his alter ego, Earl Dribbles Jr. He also co-founded Granger’s Texas-based outdoor clothing brand, Yee Yee Apparel.

His social media page shows plenty of close interaction with his brother and country music, giving fans reason to hope that Granger might make another musical appearance on The Bachelorette this season.

By Carena Liptak

