Granger Smith’s Brother Joins “Bachelorette” Cast

A new batch of potential contestants was announced for Clare Crawley‘s upcoming season of The Bachelorette on Tuesday, and fans of country singer Granger Smith might recognize one of the 32 men set to compete on the reality dating competition.

Tyler is Granger’s younger brother and works as Granger’s manager. He and Granger also co-founded their apparel company, Yee Yee Apparel, and Tyler lists himself as the founder of Texas real estate company Red Tractor Holdings, LLC. Tyler is 36 and is the third of three Smith brothers.