Captain America Sends A Message To A Young Hero

https://twitter.com/i/events/1283644556982906880?s=20

Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy who jumped in to save his 4-year-old sister from a dog attack at the cost of his own safety.

The attack left him with huge bite marks and bruises. Bridger underwent two-hours of surgery and sustained more than 90 stitches, according to his family. Asked by his father why he jumped between his sister and the dog, the family quoted him as stating, “If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.”

via Deadline