Brett Eldredge takes fans into his hometown, creative process with 'Sunday Drive' mini-documentary

Now that his new album, Sunday Drive, is out in the world, Brett Eldredge is taking fans behind the scenes with his Sunday Drive mini-documentary.

Clocking in at just over 20 minutes, the clip follows Brett from Nashville to his hometown of Paris, Illinois, offering a peek into the people and surroundings that helped him create his new album. Viewers meet family members, the singer’s hometown community and more throughout the video.

Meanwhile, Brett offers his own reflections on why his hometown is so important to him, and why he decided to bring his whole crew to small-town Illinois to create Sunday Drive.



“With the producers, with my manager, with my whole team…kind of seeing, ‘Okay, this is where I come from,’ they could kind of put more of that in [the album],” Brett explains. “The sounds, the way the music speaks. The way the heart and soul goes into it. I think you can see where that comes from. I think you can feel that.”

Sunday Drive came out on July 10.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.