BIG 3: Walmart Requiring Masks, Strong STL Storms & More MO COVID Cases

1. Walmart, Best Buy, Kroger and more retailers will require all customers to wear masks in its stores starting on Monday. People will also have to cover their faces in Sam’s Clubs.

2. More than 30,000 people were without power in the bistate last night. Severe storms rolled through yesterday afternoon and brought down multiple reports of trees, damage to roofs and power lines down spanning from St. Charles County and into the Metro East.

3. The leader of the St. Louis Pandemic Task Force said the region is moving in the wrong direction. Yesterday, the Missouri reported another 888 confirmed cases.