WATCH: Walmart Yodeler Mason Ramsey Is BACK And With Burger King

It appears Walmart yodeling boy is back with a new gig! Mason Ramsey is seen starring in a commercial announcing Burger King‘s new diet for cows that can reduce daily methane emissions up to 33%. What’s that mean exactly? Well, in short.. farts. In the first line of the song, it lays it out pretty plainly, saying, “When cows fart and burp and splatter, well, it ain’t no laughing matter, they’re releasing methane every time they do.”

Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman