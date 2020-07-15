STUDY: Shirtless Dating Profile Pictures HURT Men’s Chances Online

According to a new study by Dating.com, men who use a shirtless selfie in their online dating profiles get 25% fewer matches. And thats because 66% of women say that those pictures show a lack of maturity and self-awareness. Soooo, Does this same thing apply to women who post bikini photos in their online dating profiles?” . . . absolutely NOT. The study found about one in five women have at least one bikini or bathing suit picture in their profile . . . and they get 40% MORE matches than other women.