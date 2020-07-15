Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Prosecuted For Drunk & Disorderly Charges

Morgan Wallen is not going to face any further charges in connection with his arrest in downtown Nashville in May.

You may remember his arrest after being thrown out of Kid Rock’s Honkey Tonk for drunk & disorderly behavior.

The 27-year-old country singer appeared in court in Davidson County, Tenn., on July 1 in front of Judge Aaron Holt for a settlement hearing stemming from charges of public intoxication and disorderly conduct. Public records from the Davidson County Criminal Court Clerk, Howard Gentry, show a disposition of Nolle Prosequi for case number GS919780, which charged Wallen with disorderly conduct, as well as case number GS919781, which charged him with public intoxication.

Read More: Morgan Wallen Won’t Be Prosecuted on Drunk and Disorderly Charges | https://tasteofcountry.com/morgan-wallen-not-prosecuted-drunk-disorderly-cases-nashville/?utm_source=tsmclip&utm_medium=referral