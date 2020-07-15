Maren Morris’ “The Bones” slides into Billboard’s all-genre Top 10 Radio Songs of 2020 so far

Maren Morris’ hit crossover single, “The Bones,” is the lone country entry in Billboard’s all-genre list of the Top 10 Radio Singles of 2020 so far. The song clocks in at #7, Billboard tweeted this week, citing Nielsen Music/MRC Data and basing the ranking on audience.



The list of top-ranking songs features singles from the likes of Billy Eilish, Lewis Capaldi and Harry Styles. Singer-songwriter and producer The Weeknd appears twice, and rapper Post Malone tops the pack with his massively popular hit, “Circles.”



Upon seeing the news that her song had made the top 10, Maren’s reaction was succinct and shocked. “WHAT?!” she tweeted in response.

The second single to be released off of Maren’s 2019 album, Girl, “The Bones” was initially a chart-topping hit on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, and then it became a pop hit.



Last month, the song became the longest-running number-one from a solo female artist in Hot Country Songs history. When she heard that news, Maren admitted that she never expected the song to be so successful, especially because her attention was divided between promoting the song and caring for her newborn son, Hayes.



“I remember having this dumb anxiety before my son was born that a single of mine would never do well if I couldn’t go and promote it since I was on maternity leave,” she said at the time. “Sitting here in shock still over this little love song proving me wrong every day.”

By Carena Liptak

