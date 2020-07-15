“Made for You”: Jake Owen’s daughters and fans co-star in his newest video

When Jake Owen set out to create the music video for his latest single, “Made for You,” he called on his fans for help, asking them to send in video footage of themselves with the people who are “made for them.”



The result is a sweet tribute to love in all its forms, from parents sending in footage of their kids, to lovers offering up videos of themselves with their partners.



“I was looking for love of all different types and representations,” Jake tells People, which premiered the video this week. “There were so many submissions, [so it was] hard to choose.”

While “Made for You” was written as a tribute to his own loved ones, the singer says he’s since seen its message grow and expand to apply to all the fans who love the song.

“We wanted to feel like people saw themselves in the story, because when they adopt it to their own narrative, it becomes part of their story in their lives, too,” he says.



Of course, Jake didn’t forget to pay tribute to the people that he was “made for” either: The video includes plenty of footage of the singer spending quality time with his girlfriend, Erica Hartlein, their 15-month old daughter Paris, and Jake’s 7-year-old daughter Pearl, who he shares with ex-wife Lacey Buchanan.



And as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep him off the road, Jake says that he’s not taking the extra time with his family for granted.

“Usually I’d be calling [Erica] from wherever, from a bus, a parking lot,” he says. “It’s been a really big blessing.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.