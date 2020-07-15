Luke Combs Breaks a Record Set By Taylor Swift

Luke Combs is holding onto the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart this week, breaking a record set by Taylor Swift.

Combs’ album, What You See Is What You Get, is spending its 25th week at No. 1, making him the only country artist to have their first two albums hold that top spot for 25 weeks. Swift’s self-titled debut album from 2006 spent 24 weeks at No. 1. Her 2008 follow-up, Fearless, spent 35 weeks at No. 1.

via CMT