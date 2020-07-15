Gabby Barrett joins Amazon’s new artist development program, 'Breakthrough'

Rising star Gabby Barrett is adding another accolade to her collection.

The singer has been named as one of a class of artists participating in Amazon’s Breakthrough, an international program spotlighting some of the fastest-rising acts across all genres. Gabby is the only country act included in the mix.



As a participating artist, Gabby will release Amazon Original tracks and even be the subject of her own mini-documentary. Her current single, “The Good Ones,” is also included on a brand-new playlist highlighting the featured up-and-coming acts.

It’s no surprise that Gabby is receiving so much mainstream attention: The American Idol alum has become one of country’s fastest-rising stars over the past year. She notched her first chart-topping hit at country radio with her debut single, “I Hope.” Her full-length debut project, Goldmine, has also broken records, netting the highest-ever number of first-week streams of any debut country album.

As a member of the Breakthrough program, Gabby is in impressive company. Other featured artists include rising German pop star Malik Harris, U.K. rapper Jay1, pioneering R&B singer/poet Arlo Parks and more.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.