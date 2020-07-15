Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley join forces with frozen food brand Tiller & Hatch

Brad Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, have announced a new partnership with frozen food brand Tiller & Hatch.

In their new capacity as partners, Brad and Kimberly will focus on building the Tiller & Hatch brand and growing its philanthropic initiatives, as well as taking on an active role in the company’s research and development processes.



“We love the Tiller & Hatch meals. They are quick, delicious, healthy and even our kids can claim they made dinner ‘all by themselves’ because they are so easy to make,” the couple notes in a statement, adding that the company has also supported the Paisleys’ charitable efforts.



“Tiller & Hatch also provides to communities in need, which is very important to us. They’ve already donated thousands of meals to our nonprofit, The Store, in Nashville,” they go on to say.



In addition to donating to The Store, Tiller & Hatch have donated a year’s worth of meals to an elementary school in Tennessee and have provided over 75,000 meals to Americans affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Tiller & Hatch is the first frozen meal brand designed specifically for an electric pressure cooker. Centered around simple ingredients and nutritious, balanced meals, their line of products includes recipes such as Chili Mac, Italian Chicken Gnocchi, BBQ Beef Chili and Chicken Tikka Masala.



The meals are available for purchase at Walmart and Target, and via a subscription delivery service.

