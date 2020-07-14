WATCH: Brantley Gilbert Performs Unplugged Version Of Charlie Daniels ‘Long Haired Country Boy’

“Charlie Daniels is a legend of country music…. Put together this cover with Jesse Franklin to honor the man he was and the music he made…. Both will inspire me forever…. RIP Charlie Daniels,” wrote Nashville’s Brantley Gilbert as a tribute to the late legend when posting his latest cover to YouTube.

