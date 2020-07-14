Tucker Beathard reveals he's the father of a two-year-old daughter

Tucker Beathard has revealed that he has a daughter.

The “Rock On” singer turned to Instagram on Monday to share with fans that he’s the father of a two-year-old daughter named Sage, marking the first time he’s publicly introduced her.

Tucker explains in an honest post that he got a call from the child’s mother in Seattle in November 2017, when he was 22, informing him that he was about to become a father. She later gave birth to Sage in July 2018.

“To say I was scared is an understatement. It seemed like everything was kinda falling apart around me,” Tucker expresses about his mindset at the time, revealing that he was also in the process of leaving his record label then and had hit his “breaking point.”

But through leaning on his faith, the country star says he experienced tremendous growth and embraced the new chapter in life.

“And more than anything, he took what I thought was ‘the last thing I needed in my life’ and instead, on 7/13/18, gave me the greatest blessing I could possibly ask for by bringing this little girl into my life,” Tucker declares, alongside a series of photos of his daughter, including one of her resting her hand on his guitar as he plays. “Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful daughter Sage… now I just pray she doesn’t raise as much hell I as I did growing up.”

Tucker rose to fame in 2016 when his debut single, “Rock On,” reached number two on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He released part one of his debut album Nobody’s Everything in 2018. He’ also the son of hit songwriter Casey Beathard.

By Cillea Houghton

