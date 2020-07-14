Thomas Rhett promises "everything is fine" in humorous beach photo

Thomas Rhett and his family have spent the past several weeks at the beach in Florida, but it appears it hasn’t all been fun and games based on a funny photo Thomas shared with his youngest daughter.

The photo at hand shows Thomas standing on the beach with a stone cold expression on his face while holding his crying five-month-old daughter Lennon in his arms. “I promise everything is fine,” he captions the LOL-worthy snap that also shows him rocking a mini man bun to match his daughter’s pair of adorable pigtails.

“Top notch top knot,” comments “All on Me” singer Devin Dawson.

Thomas has shared a series of sweet memories from the beach trip, including a photo of his two other daughters Willa Gray and Ada James sharing a loving embrace on the beach at sunset.

“This is pretty much everything,” he captions the moment, while calling his wife Lauren Akins “Superwoman” alongside a photo of her holding a slumbering Lennon in one hand and a can of Truly hard seltzer in the other.

Thomas ascended the country charts earlier this year with his fifteenth number-one song “Beer Can’t Fix” featuring Jon Pardi.

By Cillea Houghton

