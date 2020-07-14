Morgan Wallen announces he's a dad to newborn son

Morgan Wallen revealed in an Instagram post on Monday night that he’s now a father.

The “Up Down” singer shared in a lengthy post that his son, Indigo Wilder, “Indie” for short, was born last Friday. People reports that Morgan’s former fiancé, KT Smith, gave birth to Indie on July 10 at 5:43 p.m. CT at a Nashville hospital, the baby weighing 6 lbs., 13 oz.

“Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not,” Morgan writes alongside a photo of him at the hospital, holding the newborn.

The singer goes on to reveal that it’s been a challenging year for him, but the arrival of his son has made it all worth it.

“I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind,” he continues, calling the new child “a gift.”

Morgan also admits that the idea of being a father initially scared him, but now describes it as “the coolest damn feeling.”

“Thank you to my friends and family who have called and texted me letting me know how happy they are for me and that I have their support. I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one,” he concludes.

KT also shared photos and videos from the hospital after giving birth. “Indie Wilder you are your mama’s answered prayer times infinity and the cutest little human ham hunk I’ve ever laid eyes on,” she raves.

By Cillea Houghton

