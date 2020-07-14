Luke Combs sets a record on 'Billboard' Top Country Albums chart

Luke Combs has set an unprecedented record on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart.

Luke’s sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, claims the number-one spot again this week. That marks the album’s 25th week in the top slot, which makes Luke the first artist in the chart’s 56-year history to have his first two studio albums spend more than 25 weeks at number one.

Luke’s debut album, This One’s for You, released in 2017, spent a whopping 50 weeks at number one.

Taylor Swift previously held the chart record, with her 2006 self-titled debut sitting at number one for 24 weeks, while her Grammy-winning follow-up, Fearless, spent 35 weeks at the top of the chart.

Garth Brooks, Shania Twain and Alabama are the only other artists in the history of the Top Country Albums chart who have spent 25 or more weeks at number one with two albums. Garth did it with No Fences and Ropin’ the Wind in 1990 and 1991, respectively, while Shania’s wildly popular albums The Woman in Me and Come on Over spent 79 weeks combined at number one on the chart. In 1981 and 1982, Alabama was sitting high with Feels So Right and Mountain Music

Luke also tied Shania’s record for Come on Over with This One’s For You for the longest run at number one, both logging 50 weeks.

By Cillea Houghton

