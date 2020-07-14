Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood test negative for COVID-19

A week after Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood postponed their second acoustic show due to possible exposure to COVID-19, the couple has announced that they’ve tested negative for the virus.

Garth revealed during Inside Studio G Monday night that he and Trisha, along with another person who was potentially exposed to the virus, all tested negative.

Garth and Trisha were supposed to host the second round of Garth Request Live last Tuesday, but out of an abundance of caution they delayed the event to quarantine.

“We all tested. Everybody tested negative, including the possible exposure, which ended up not being a possible exposure…So we’re back,” Garth shared.

The superstar also announced on social media Monday that Garth Request Live 2 will take place tonight, with he and Trisha taking song requests from fans online that they’ll perform in a live stream.

“We’re going to make this really organic. This should be fun,” he teases. “I just miss getting to play. I think there’s some things you do for a living, and there’s some things you do to live — and I think that is what I do.”

Garth Request Live 2 streams tonight on Facebook at 7 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.