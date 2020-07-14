Circle TV to air Charlie Daniels tribute this weekend

Circle TV is honoring the life and legacy of Charlie Daniels with a special tribute airing on Sunday night.

Circle, which also streams weekly episodes of the Grand Ole Opry, will devote its Sunday night programming to the country legend, who passed away last week from a hemorrhagic stroke at the age of 83.

Segments include Reflections from the Circle: Charlie Daniels, an interview with Opry announcer Eddie Stubbs in which Charlie reflects on his career from the Opry stage, airing at 8 p.m. ET. There will also be a re-ariing of The Charlie Daniels Band: Live at Billy Bob’s Texas, originally taped in 2015, along with clips of Charlie’s appearances on Hee Haw.

The night will culminate with the 30-minute tribute, Circle Sessions: Remembering Charlie Daniels, a retrospection on “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” singer’s Grand Ole Opry induction in 2008, plus career highlights and interviews with artists who have been impacted by the star, airing at 10 p.m. ET.

The set of shows begin at 7 p.m. ET on July 19 on the Circle network.

By Cillea Houghton

