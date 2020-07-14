BIG 3: STL COVID-19 Increase, Cardinals to Livestream & Comet Neowise

1. Mayor Lyda Krewson says people in the 20s and 30s now make up a third of all coronavirus cases in St. Louis. During a Facebook Live briefing yesterday, the mayor said there’s a “worrisome” increase in the number of young adults in St. Louis who are testing positive.

2. The Cardinals will stream intrasquad games starting today! Close Jordan Hicks has decided to sit this season out.

🤘 back to rockin’ and rollin’ 🤘 pic.twitter.com/Yn5fqN2R9J — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 12, 2020

3. A comet called Neowise is making a spectacular appearance. NASA says it is one of the only comets this century that can be seen by the naked eye but still recommends a pair of binoculars or a telescope.