WATCH: Tim McGraw Releases New ‘Here On Earth’ Video Promoting Next Album

Country legend Tim McGraw is set to release his new album Here On Earth which will include his latest single “I Called Mama”. It’ll be his first solo album in five years and drops everywhere August 21st on Big Machine.

According to press material, “Here on Earth offers a collection of songs McGraw brought together to create vignettes of shared human emotions such as love, relationships, introspection and fun. The album as a whole provides a musical tapestry of life and a shared experience that we can use to connect all the different lives that we live, all the different parts of the world that we come from and use music as the universal language to bring people together.”

Check out the new video for the title track above

