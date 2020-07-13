Luke Bryan invites you to pour "One Margarita" and enjoy 'CMA Best of Fest' tonight on ABC

COVID-19 made Nashville’s annual CMA Fest impossible in 2020, but Monday night on ABC, Luke Bryan will bring fans the next best thing.

CMA Best of Fest collects the highlights from the past sixteen years, and includes special appearances from the likes of Lionel Richie, Gwen Stefani, Peyton Manning and Michael Strahan.

“What fans can expect from the Best of Fest show is just a glimpse back into the history of CMA Fest,” Luke explains. “I mean, to think about the amazing performances through the years and the fact that we get to kinda go back and cherry-pick and really show the fans some of the most special moments we’ve had — there’s so many great memories.”

Even though every country act you can imagine is part of the three-hour special, Luke says it’s the fans who are really the star.

“Watching the fans react to these performances [is] so special,” Luke reflects. “And I think the energy has always been there in those performances.”

“So it’ll be fun to kind of roll back the clock and watch some of those old magic moments,” he adds.

In addition to reliving the 2012 performance of his smash, “Country Girl (Shake It for Me),” Luke will also debut his new collaboration with Darius Rucker on “Small Town.”

Monday, Luke starts the day with an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan, as his hit “One Margarita” spends its second week atop the country chart. You can watch Live following Good Morning America on most ABC stations.

Here’s the complete performance lineup for CMA Best of Fest, which kicks off at 8 p.m. ET Monday night on ABC:

Jason Aldean — “She’s Country” (2015)

Kelsea Ballerini — “Yeah Boy” (2017)

Garth Brooks — Medley – (2017)

Brooks & Dunn + Brothers Osborne — “Hard Workin’ Man” (2019)

Kane Brown + Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs” (2018)

Luke Bryan — “Country Girl (Shake It For Me)” (2012)

Luke Bryan + Darius Rucker — “Small Town” (2020)

Kenny Chesney — “Summertime” (2009)

Eric Church + Lzzy Hale — “That’s Damn Rock & Roll” (2014)

Luke Combs — “When It Rains It Pours” (2018)

Dan + Shay — “Tequila” (2018)

Sam Hunt — “Body Like A Back Road” (2017)

Lady A — “Love Don’t Live Here” (2008)

Miranda Lambert — “Kerosene” (2007)

Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus, Keith Urban — “Old Town Road” (2019)

Little Big Town — “Pontoon” (2012)

Tim McGraw — “Something Like That” (2010)

Maren Morris — “Girl” (2019)

Brad Paisley — “American Saturday Night” (2010)

Rascal Flatts + Little Big Town — “Medley” (2011)

Thomas Rhett — “Life Changes” (2018)

Darius Rucker — “Wagon Wheel” (2014)

Blake Shelton + Trace Adkins — “Hillbilly Bone” (2010)

Carrie Underwood — “Last Name” (2010)

Carrie Underwood + Joan Jett — Medley (2019)

Keith Urban — “Wasted Time” (2017)

Dwight Yoakam + Dierks Bentley — “Fast As You” (2018)

Zac Brown Band — “Chicken Fried” (2009)

Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.