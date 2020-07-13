Little Big Town and Trombone Shorty head to the Bayou on "Jambalaya" cover

Little Big Town join forces with Trombone Shorty for a lively rendition of Hank Williams‘ classic “Jambalaya (On the Bayou).”

The two acts originally debuted the song during the United We Sing event hosted by Harry Connick, Jr. on CBS in June to honor front-line workers of the COVID-19 pandemic. They’re now releasing an official version of the track that adds even more spice to Williams’ original.

In the new version, Trombone Shorty’s mastery of the horn adds vibrancy to the foursome’s bright harmonies as they sing of jambalaya, crawfish pie and filé gumbo while having “big fun on the bayou.”

The exuberant song was released by Williams in 1952 and topped the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart. It’s since been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Proceeds from the song will go toward the Trombone Shorty Foundation and The Roots of Music, two organizations that provide music education for youth in New Orleans.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.