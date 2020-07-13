Kasey's Blog
Darius Rucker & Wife Split
Beth and I would like to share that after much reflection we have made the decision to consciously uncouple. We remain close friends and parenting partners and continue to be each other’s biggest cheerleaders. Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always. — Darius & Beth Rucker
After about 20 years of marriage, Darius & Beth Rucker have decided to separate. The couple were married in 2000 & have 2 children together.
His statement ended by asking for respect & privacy, “Our priority will always be our beautiful family. We have so much love in our hearts for each other and will continue to encourage growth and expansion in one other. Please be kind as we take on this journey, and we thank you for your love and support always.”