Darius & Friends concert for St. Jude to be livestreamed

The 11th annual Darius & Friends concert, a benefit for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital created by Darius Rucker, will be streamed online later this month.

Darius will deliver a social distance-friendly performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage with special guests Clint Black and Tracey Lawrence. The pay-per-view stream will be available to view on July 30 at 8 p.m. ET through LiveXLive, with ticket prices starting at $15, in addition to VIP options.

“Even though we can’t all get together for a normal concert right now, it’s important that we continue to support St. Jude and the amazing work that they do,” Darius says in a statement. “I hope we can bring a fun night of music to everyone watching from home while also raising money for this important cause.”

Past performers at the event include Brooks & Dunn, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and Ashley McBryde.

Darius started the event in 2010 and has raised more than $2 million for the hospital that never bills families for their child’s treatment of life-threatening illnesses, such as cancer.

By Cillea Houghton

