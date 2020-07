Here’s some good news for those of you looking to get your baseball fix.

Starting Tuesday, the St. Louis Cardinals will begin streaming intrasquad games with commentary from Cardinals broadcaster Dan McLaughlin.

The first intra squad game was held Thursday night. Most remaining scrimmages will be live streamed, the team said.

via 5 On Your Side

Good News: Lineup is out!



Bad News: No live stream.



Great News: Beginning Tuesday, we will stream most of the remaining intrasquad games with @DannyMacTV on the call! pic.twitter.com/TXEFSI3ueS — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) July 12, 2020

https://ksdk.com/embeds/video/63-a06943c3-0dd3-4407-9368-98567d82f88b/iframe?jwsource=cl