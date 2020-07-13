Brett Eldredge proclaims it's a "Good Day" on 'Good Morning America'

Brett Eldredge delivered a message of positivity to viewers during his appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America today.

Joining the New York City-based show for a virtual visit, Brett offered a stripped-down performance of the new track that is centered around the idea of changing one’s perspective for the better.

“There’s a lot of negativity, a lot of tough things in life that you can focus on, and I noticed my mind getting into that pattern,” Brett explains of the inspiration behind the song, adding that he learned to alter his mind to think, “what if I choose to take my best foot forward and choose to have a good day?”

That’s precisely what he did, channeling this reformed mindset into a mellow acoustic performance, flanked by an acoustic guitarist and pianist as his sultry and smooth vocals drive home the lyrics: “If the world gonna keep on spinnin’/Let it keep spinnin’ on my way/I got a feelin’/It’s gonna be a good day.”

“Good Day” is featured on Brett’s album, Sunday Drive, which was released Friday.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.