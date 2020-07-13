Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi deliver hits during Nashville drive-in shows

Brad Paisley, Darius Rucker and Jon Pardi took over Music City this weekend with drive-in concerts as part of Live Nation’s Live from the Drive In series.

Setting up shop in the parking lot of Nissan Stadium on Saturday night, Brad surprised the crowd with a virtual duet with Carrie Underwood on their hit, “Remind Me,” along with other signature songs “Waitin’ on a Woman,” “Water,” “Mud on the Tires” and more.

Meanwhile, the “Dirt on My Boots” singer entertained an outdoor crowd at Nissan on Friday before Darius closed the series on Sunday night, performing hits ranging from the chart-topping “Come Back Song” to the Hootie & the Blowfish classic, “Only Wanna Be with You.”

“Thank you for this weekend everyone. People stayed by their cars, rules were followed, and beer was drank. We will never take the chance to play music for granted,” Brad shared on Instagram.

Live Nation worked with local and state health officials to follow social distancing protocols. Vehicles were placed in separate tailgate zones and fans were encouraged to wear masks and remain in their designated areas.

The series also spanned to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, where Brad performed on Friday, and the Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis that saw performances by Jon and Brad on Saturday and Sunday, respectively. Nelly and El Monstero also performed individual sets during the three-night series.



By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.