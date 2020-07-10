Tim McGraw’s long-awaited next album will be 'Here on Earth' this August; hear title track now

It’s been five years since Tim McGraw fans got a new album from the country superstar, but that’s all about to change. This week, he officially announced that his next 16th studio project, Here on Earth, will arrive on August 21.



To celebrate the news, he shared the dazzling title track with fans, along with a music video that underscores his album’s focus on the things that bring people from all walks of life together, instead of on the differences that drive them apart.



The song takes a birds-eye view on different kinds of people, from young couples welcoming their first child to alcoholics getting sober. No matter the situation, over the course of their journeys, they all find a new reason to be “here on earth.”

Previously, Tim described the album’s track list as being full of “vignettes of life.” Another of those vignettes is “I Called Mama,” which is Here on Earth’s lead single and the 13th of 16 tracks on the album.



The singer shared the complete list of song titles, too, and it looks like many of Here on Earth’s tunes are entirely brand-new and unheard by fans. When it’s released in August, Tim hints that he’s planning a one-of-a-kind livestream experience to celebrate his album.



Here’s the full track list of Here on Earth:



“L.A.”

“Chevy Spaceship”

“Here on Earth”

“Damn Sure Do”

“Hallelujahville”

“Good Taste in Women”

“Hard to Stay Mad At”

“Sheryl Crow”

“Not from California”

“Hold You Tonight”

“7500 OBO”

“If I Was a Cowboy”

“I Called Mama”

“Gravy”

“War of Art”

“Doggone”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



