Rascal Flatts are “Quick, Fast, in a Hurry” in their bubbly duet with newcomer Rachel Wammack

Close vocal harmony and an infectious hook shine on the newest offering from Rascal Flatts, a duet with up-and-comer Rachel Wammack called “Quick, Fast, in a Hurry.” It’s the latest track to be released off the trio’s forthcoming EP, How They Remember You.

Lead vocalist Gary LeVox trades flirty, breathless lines with Rachel in the song’s chorus, which tells the story of the kind of relationship worth dropping everything for.



“I can be there in thirty, thirty, thirty / Don’t worry if the lines get blurry / Just say, ‘Can you come over?’” the hook urges. “I been up all night checking my phone every other minute / Impatiently waiting for you to send the ‘Can you come over?’ / I don’t care if it’s only because you’re lonely / As long as you want me, girl / You got me any way you want me…”

The band explains that when they first heard “Quick, Fast in a Hurry,” they were immediately drawn to the song’s irresistible beat and sense of urgency.



“The chorus is so hooky, and we instantly fell in love with it,” Jay DeMarcus says. “And I just love how Gary and Rachel’s voices sound together on it. We’re excited for people to hear this one.”

“Quick, Fast, in a Hurry” is one of seven tunes included on the How They Remember You EP, which Rascal Flatts plans to drop in full on July 31. Other songs on the project include the title track and new single, as well the trio’s take on Kenny Rogers’ “Through the Years.”

By Carena Liptak

