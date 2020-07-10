Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockAXS TV has announced a special programming block of interviews and performances to honor Charlie Daniels, which is set to air this Sunday beginning at 11AM ET. The country legend died on July 6 at the age of 83.

Ahead of his next album, Blue Eyes, the Harlot, the Queer, the Pusher & Me, Waylon Payne has shared a small handful of new tracks. One of them, “All the Trouble,” was co-penned by Lee Ann Womack, who also cut it for her 2017 album, The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



