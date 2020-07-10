Laine Hardy’s newest tune, “Tiny Town,” is pure classic country nostalgia

Hollywood Records/Industrial MediaLaine Hardy delivers a heavy dose of nostalgia and small-town pride with his latest song, “Tiny Town.” The single tells a sentimental story about growing up in a tight-knit rural community, where neighbors quickly become friends.

That story line is a personal one for Laine, who grew up in the small town of Livingston, Louisiana before first finding success on American Idol. Now, the singer has gotten used to spending time away from home as a successful recording artist, but he still feels most at home in his “Tiny Town,” and the lyrics of the song reflect that nostalgia.

“What I wouldn’t give right about now / One of these days I’ll roll on out / Home to my tiny town,” he sings in the song’s chorus.

Meanwhile, the pandemic has hit Laine particularly hard: Last month, he announced his ownCOVID-19 diagnosis. Fortunately, the singer now says he has recovered from what was a mild case of the virus.

“What a crazy summer. I am lucky to be feeling better and want everyone to stay safe and healthy out there,” the 19-year-old says, emphasizing the importance of people in his age bracket doing their part to help quell the virus’ spread.

“It is more important than ever for younger people to step up,” he continues. “Thanks for all the well wishes from my own hometown community and beyond. I’m grateful to still be able to get music out over the summer, and hope you guys enjoy ‘Tiny Town.’”

In addition to sharing the studio version, Laine also released an acoustic take of “Tiny Town” this week.

By Carena Liptak

