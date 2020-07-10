Lady A, Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line and more sign on for Chris Tomlin’s new duets album

A slew of country A-listers are lending their voices to Christian artist Chris Tomlin’s new duets project, a star-studded, 13-track offering called Chris Tomlin & Friends that is due out on August 28.



Thomas Rhett, Russell Dickerson, Brett Young, Chris Lane, RaeLynn and Cassadee Pope are all among the stars set to appear. The album also includes multiple songs featuring Florida Georgia Line, who also executive produced the record.



Country trio Lady A also participate in the project with “Who You Are to Me,” a new single being released to Christian radio this week ahead of the full album’s release. The band also co-wrote and co-produced the track.

“When we got together to write we just shared who God was for us and how he is working from the inside out in our lives,” Lady A bandmate Dave Haywood explains. “We poured all of that into this song and we are grateful to be included in this project.”

Other featured artists on Chris Tomlin & Friends include singer-songwriter Blessing Offor, Christian group We the Kingdom, and Bear Reinhart of Christian rock act Needtobreathe.



Here’s the full track list of Chris’ upcoming collaborations album:

“Thank You Lord” (Intro)

“Thank You Lord” (feat. Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett)

“Reaching for You” (feat. We the Kingdom)

“Who You Are to Me” (feat. Lady A)

“God Who Listens” (feat. Thomas Rhett)

“Power” (feat. Bear Reinhart)

“Be the Moon” (feat. Brett Young and Cassadee Pope)

“Sing” (feat. Russell Dickerson and Florida Georgia Line)

“Chase Me Down” (feat. RaeLynn)

“Gifts From God” (feat. Chris Lane)

“Forever Home” (feat. Florida Georgia Line)

“Together” (feat. Russell Dickerson)

“Tin Roof” (feat. Blessing Offor)

