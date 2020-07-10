Homeless Man Finds 40k & Returns It!

They say one man’s trash is another man’s treasure, and in the case of Glen James, the statement proves to be true. Except instead of trash, it was a large amount of cash that was accidentally misplaced by the owner.

For even the richest of people, finding a huge chunk of change would be a big deal. For James — a homeless man — it was even more impactful. Placed in a tough position, James came up with a plan for the money that’s now inspiring people across the world.

The United States’ biggest cities are all fighting to solve homelessness crises, but more and more people keep ending up on the streets. Glen James was just one of many who called sidewalks and alleyways his living room.