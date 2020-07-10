Darius Rucker teases “Beers and Sunshine,” a summery “silver lining” on a tough year

Darius Rucker has a new tune coming to country radio, and he hopes it’ll be a ray of sunshine for fans during what’s been a tumultuous year. The star teased his new tune, called “Beers and Sunshine,” during an appearance on NBC’s Today Friday morning.

“It’s certainly been a hard year so far with a lot of heaviness around us constantly,” Darius reflects. “Like it says in the song, I don’t know how we fix any of those big, real issues that we’re facing, but while we work through this time, I think it’s important that we find the silver lining where we can really enjoy the little moments and the simple joys of time spent together with friends and family.”



“Beers and Sunshine” will hit country radio on August 6 and be available everywhere the following day. In the meantime, Darius is gearing up to perform a “Live at the Drive-In” at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium on Thursday, July 30.



Tickets for that show are available now, and proceeds benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

By Carena Liptak

