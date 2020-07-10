Carrie Underwood marks anniversary to Mike Fisher with adorably “awkward” throwback pics

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher may look like a perfectly put-together couple today, but they haven’t always been quite so glamorous — and Carrie’s got proof.



The country superstar marked the couple’s tenth anniversary this week by sharing a pair of photos of her and her husband as teenagers, long before they knew what an incredible ride the future had in store for them.

“Hey you two crazy kids,” Carrie captioned her post. “Believe it or not, some day you will both become (slightly) less awkward, you’ll grow up to have pretty cool jobs, you’ll meet backstage at some girl’s concert, fall in love, get married, have two amazing boys and live happily ever after!”



In the second image, Carrie showed how far the couple have come with a current-day snapshot of herself and Mike standing side by side.



“These past 10 years have been pretty incredible with you,” she wrote. “Here’s to many many more…without the bowl cuts!”



Most recently, the couple have shared an intimate glimpse into their life together in the I Am Second online miniseries Mike and Carrie: God & Country, where they discuss their marriage and faith.

By Carena Liptak

