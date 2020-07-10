“Be Like That”: Kane Brown shakes off the drama with help from Khalid and Swae Lee

Sony Music/RCA RecordsKane Brown’s newest single is a fun, bouncy collaboration with two musical friends. Pop and R&B star Khalid and rapper Swae Lee offer their voices to the tune “Be Like That,” which is all about shrugging off the ups and downs of a tumultuous, but ultimately addictive, love story.



“I might be better on my own / I hate you blowing up my phone / I wish I never met your a** / Sometimes it be like that,” Kane sings in the chorus, before admitting that despite all the drama, he still can’t let go.

“I’m not myself the nights you’re gone / There ain’t no way I’m moving on / I’m not afraid to need you bad / Sometimes it be like that,” he continues.

All three artists had a hand in penning the tune, the melody of which is just as intoxicating as the relationship in the song.



“It’s about all the different feelings you can have in a relationship,” Kane explains of his new tune. “And trying not to overthink it. When it gets tough, you want to be on your own, but then you miss the person a second later. I think it’s something everyone goes through.”

“Be Like That” follows Kane’s latest release, the poignant and powerful “Worldwide Beautiful.”

By Carena Liptak

