Artists Who Recieved PPP to Pay Employees

According to a new report, some big-name country stars were among the small businesses that received economic relief under the U.S. government’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) earlier in 2020.



Rascal Flatts received between $150,000 – $350,000. As did Chase Rice & Gary Allan. Some major touring entities took on quite a bit more PPP money: The Eagles‘ touring company got $350,000-$1 million in PPP money, and Chris Stapleton received a similar amount in stimulus money. Tim McGraw‘s Road Dog Touring company received between $2 million and $5 million in PPP loans.

Dierks Bentley‘s Whiskey Row restaurant chain received between $1 million and $2 million, and Zac Brown received between $350,000 and $1 million for his Camp Southern Ground

via Taste of Country