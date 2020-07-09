Travis Denning celebrates with a drive-by party as “After a Few” goes gold

ABC/Image Group LALess than a month after Travis Denning’s “After a Few” hit the top spot at country radio, the singer is celebrating another major milestone for his hit: The song recently achieved RIAA gold certification, topping 500,000 units of consumption since its release.



Though the pandemic prevented Travis and his team from celebrating the milestone up close and in person, they still found a special way to mark the song’s new certification. Travis was surprised by a drive-by parade of cars in Nashville.

“Definitely not the normal way to celebrate a gold record, but I was once again blown away by the love and support from my team,” Travis commented. “The drive-by congratulations was awesome and hilarious. So happy and thankful to be able to finally say, ‘After a Few’ is GOLD!”

While the festivities might have been unconventional, they were an appropriate way to cap off “After a Few”’s unusual rise to success. The song hit #1 at country radio after a record-setting, 65-week climb up the charts, making it the slowest ascent to the top in the history of Billboard’s Country Airplay.

By Carena Liptak

