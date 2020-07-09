The Academy of Country Music sets a date for the 2021 ACM Awards

The 56th ACM Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. ET.



The Academy of Country Music unveiled the show’s date this week, adding that other details about the event, including its location, performers and host, will be announced at a later date.



It’s been an unusual year for the ACM Awards, which were postponed from their normal April date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 show was rescheduled for September, and in an unprecedented turn of events, it’s also taking place in Nashville for the first time in the ACM’s 55-year history.



For several years, the ACMs have taken place in Las Vegas. Prior to that, the ceremony has been held in Los Angeles and Dallas. It’s not yet been announced whether the event will return to Vegas in 2021.



Keith Urban will remain the host for the 2020 ACM Awards, which is set to air on September 16 at 8PM ET on CBS.

By Carena Liptak

