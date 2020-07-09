Nonprofit Donates Wedding Gowns To First Responders

Brides Across America, known for giving away wedding dresses to military women and first responders, broadened the group it serves amid the coronavirus pandemic as health care professionals continue working to save the lives of COVID-19 patients.

“We just wanted to do something to give back and at least say, ‘Hey, we’re thinking of you,’” the nonprofit’s founder, Heidi Janson, told TODAY Style.

“They’re putting their lives on the line, just like the military or a first responder, so this was our way to give back to them. We just thought it lined up nicely with our mission.”

While the nonprofit’s flagship outlet is located in Andover, Massachusetts, the organization also ships dresses out of the state to other boutiques and event spaces where local organizers can hold a showing for those who qualify to come to try on gowns.

via MSN