Gabby Barrett recalls the “surreal” moment she learned she was nominated for the 2020 ACMS

As a lifelong country fan and a performer from a very young age, Gabby Barrett not only grew up watching awards shows — she also grew up dreaming of the day when she’d be among the nominees.



Now, that dream has come true. Gabby is up for the title of New Female Artist of the Year at the 2020 ACM Awards, and in a new interview with ABC’s Live With Kelly and Ryan, the singer recalls the “surreal” moment when she got the big news.



“Oh my gosh, it was insane. I was actually in New York,” Gabby remembers. “I was getting my hair and makeup done for some press days, and I looked down at my phone, and my manager and everybody’s just blowing me up, like, ‘Congratulations!’”

While she can’t wait for the ACMs to take place this September, the singer knows that this year’s ceremony will be far from a typical show. The ACM Awards were originally planned to take place in April in Las Vegas, but in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event had to be rescheduled.

Now, the ACMs are set to take place in September, and are headed to Nashville for the first time in the event’s 55-year history. The ACM Awards are set to air on CBS on September 16th at 8PM ET.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



